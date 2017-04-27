Semiconductor Stocks: Two to Buy, One to Hold and One to Dump Now

Semiconductor stocks have delivered amazing returns over the past year. The leading semiconductor stocks ETF, iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (NASDAQ: SOXX ) is up 50% over the last year. While stocks in general and tech in particular have performed admirably over the past year, semiconductor stocks have eclipsed their returns with ease.

The SOXX ETF comes with the following top-five holdings. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN ) is the top holding at 8% of the semiconductor stocks ETF. Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) are up next.

The ETF weights all three between 70% and 8% of assets. Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) rounds out the top five at 7.2% of the fund.

With the exception of QCOM stock, the whole bunch has traded strongly over the past year. NVDA stock has blown away all competition, rising as much as 400% off its low. Texas Instruments and Broadcom have also soared. Even after the huge runs, however, investors can still find opportunity within semiconductors. But now is the time to be selective.

I don’t have a view on Broadcom; here’s how the other four semiconductor stocks shake out.

