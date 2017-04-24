6 Companies Giving Their Owners A Dividend Raise

I look at the list of dividend increases every week, as part of my monitoring process. I then narrow the scope by focusing on companies that have increased dividends for at least a decade.

I do this in order to focus on companies that have managed to raise dividends throughout a full economic cycle or two. I also focused my attention on the companies which have managed to grow dividends by more than a token amount.

My next step involves reviewing trends in fundamentals over the preceding decade, in order to determine if the business is growing.

I also try to determine if the dividend is sustainable and can grow in the future. I want dividends that increase due to increases in earnings power. I do not want dividends that increase merely because the payout ratio is being expanded.

Last but not least, I also like to review valuations. After all, even the best company in the world is not worth overpaying for.

If you overpay for an investment, you may still lose money, even if the company excels on the operations level and meets its growth forecasts.

Over the past week, there were several companies that gave their shareholders a raise.

The companies include:

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV ), through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Travelers raised its quarterly dividend by 7.50% to 72 cents per share. This marked the 13th consecutive annual dividend increase for this dividend achiever. Over the past decade, Travelers Companies has managed to boost dividends to shareholders at a rate of 10% per year. Earnings per share grew from $6.86 in 2007 to $10.36 in 2016. Traveler’s is expected to earn $9.44 per share in 2017.The stock sells for 12.40 times forward earnings and yields 2.40%.

I would add TRV stock to my list for further research, as I believe it is attractively valued today.

CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX ), together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada.

CSX raised its quarterly dividend by 11.10% to 20 cents per share. This marked the 13th consecutive annual dividend increase for this dividend achiever. Over the past decade, CSX Corporation has managed to boost dividends to shareholders at a rate of 20.70% per year. This strong rate of dividend growth was achieved through the expansion of the dividend payout ratio, as well as strong earnings per share growth.

The company managed to boost earnings from 91 cents per share in 2007 to $1.81 per share by 2016. CSX is expected to earn $2.06 per share in 2017. The stock is overvalued at 24.50 times forward earnings and yields 1.60%.

CSX stock may be an interesting idea on dips below $36 per share.

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON ) manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Sonoco operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions.

Sonoco raised its quarterly dividend by 5.40% to 39 cents per share. This marked the 35th consecutive annual dividend increase for this dividend champion. Over the past decade, Sonoco has managed to boost dividends to shareholders at a rate of 4.30% per year. Earnings per share increased from $2.10 per share in 2007 to $2.81 per share in 2016. The company is expected to earn $2.74 per share in 2017.

SON stock is close to overvalued at 19.50 times forward earnings. Sonoco currently yields 3%.

