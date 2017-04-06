Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Among Thursday's Worst Stocks >>> READ MORE
Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

Should You Short the PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ)?

The Nasdaq is looking tired, and the QQQ could be in for some lumps

By Serge Berger, Head Trader & Strategist, The Steady Trader  |  Apr 6, 2017, 8:16 am EDT
    View All  
RSS Logo
Serge Berger

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

U.S. stocks on Wednesday put in one of the more significant bearish reversals in recent months. You can thank the Federal Reserve, as well as a few other geopolitical-centric headlines. While I believe the markets still are constructively positioned through a multimonth lens, some areas — including large-cap technology — are likely due for a pause.

Beat the Bell: PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ)One worry point: The Nasdaq-100 — as represented by the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) — in recent weeks has arrived at a key technical resistance area. I believe the QQQ will struggle to find fresh upside momentum from here, at least until we get a better consolidation period.

Large-cap tech stocks such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have shown meaningful leadership and outperformance against the broader U.S. stock market in recent years and over the past few months. I still firmly believe in these names and see them continuing their upward trajectory.

But in the near-term, their upside is capped.

QQQ ETF Charts

To illustrate the great relative strength over the years by large-cap tech, look at the below chart. I have plotted a ratio chart whereby I divided the QQQ by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

QQQ vs SPY
Click to Enlarge

The chart says it all: The uptrend clearly is intact. Structurally, there’s little reason to fight a trend like this, which is well-defined in relative and absolute terms. This calls for a “buy the dip, sell the rip” strategy.

On the multiyear weekly chart of the QQQ, we see that the Nasdaq-100 — due to its rally in recent weeks — once again arrived at the very upper end of a multiyear up-sloping trading channel.

QQQ ETF weekly chart
Click to Enlarge

From a momentum perspective, note that the MACD oscillator at the bottom of the chart has also reached very stretched readings.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/04/short-nasdaq-powershares-qqq-trust/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC