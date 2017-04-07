3 Stocks About to Get Rocket Boosters from Short Sellers

Aggregate short interest on the S&P 500 companies rose for the third reporting period in a row. This is the first time that we’ve seen a build in short interest over three periods since May of 2016, ahead of a relatively short and fast correction in the market.

Today, the additions to total short interest represent some concern, as the market is showing weakness as we head into the first-quarter earnings season. That said, there are a number of companies that are showing signs that the “wall of worry” is strong enough to maintain their rallies.

We’re taking a look at the model results from our short interest analysis of the S&P 500 companies to identify those that have the potential for short squeeze rallies as prices continue to edge higher. The table below identifies the top 15 companies that matched our short squeeze criteria.

After that, we chose three companies to highlight, ones that look primed to push out their short sellers.

They are, in no particular order…

