Should You Buy First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Judging just from the First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ) chart, the lights have gone out. Shares of FSLR stock have lost over 50% of their value over the past year. It has tanked from a high of $69 in March, 2016, to under $28 today.

With last week’s fresh decline, the stock hit deeply oversold levels, trading back to levels last seen four years ago.

The bear case seems obvious. The Donald Trump presidency is unlikely to be good for solar firms. Expect many subsidies to go away. First Solar has lost money for quite a few quarters now, and many analysts don’t see the firm returning to profitability for a long time.

However, you can argue that the negative sentiment for FSLR stock is reaching a crescendo. Lost in the excitement are some real positives that could power a speedy recovery for First Solar shares.

FSLR Stock Cons

Trump Concerns: There is no getting around this one. President Trump is not likely to be a friend of the solar industry. In his recent book Crippled America, Trump suggested that renewable energy was a “bad investment.” He also previously hypothesized that climate change was a conspiracy designed to hurt American business, among other comments that read badly for alternative energy.

Since taking office, Trump has not shown reason to suspect his views have moderated. His Environmental Protection Agency pick is notably skeptical of climate change. Furthermore, recently Trump unveiled a climate-focused executive order. This order will roll back much of Obama’s climate policies, while removing some pollution restrictions from coal power plants.

EPA Cuts: Those generalized Trump concerns have converted into more tangible fiscal fears recently. The first proposed Trump budget would slash funding to the EPA, and cut back many solar programs. On the whole, the EPA is looking at losing close to a third of its budget.

More specifically, the Advanced Research Projects Agency could lose close to $400 million in funding. This agency is responsible for providing money to support alternative energy research that the private sector might pass over. Furthermore, the $28 million/year State Energy Project, which funds climate change-fighting energy projects, may get entirely shuttered.

Tough to Wait: FSLR is not an easy stock to hold onto mentally. The S&P 500 index just booted it out of its 500 member companies. Adding insult to injury, current momentum darling Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is one of the companies that entered the S&P 500 with the latest revision. First Solar stock used to be a momo play itself, but now it’s languishing at multiyear lows.

The company is currently losing money at a prodigious clip. It recently offered disappointing guidance for 2017. In particular, margins are heading downward for the year as a flood of competitors’ panels hit the market. And despite its large cash pile, First Solar doesn’t pay a dividend. Thus, investors get nothing while they wait for the solar cycle to finally turn back upward.

