Should You Buy Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock or General Motors Company (GM)?

Earlier this month, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) briefly surpassed General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) as the largest U.S. automaker based on market capitalization, causing many to question whether to add TSLA stock to their portfolios.

So far this year, TSLA stock has gained a whopping 40% and its market cap rose as high as $51 billion. By comparison, GM stock is down roughly 4% on the year with a market cap that’s neck and neck with Tesla stock.

The fact that investors are flocking to Elon Musk & Co. over a tried-and-true GM stock speaks volumes about the confidence Wall Street has in Tesla’s future.

Because Tesla has only been able to produce a profit twice since going public, TSLA stock’s current valuation reflects its future potential. Even TSLA CEO Elon Musk admitted the stock was “absurdly overvalued” based on past performance, but said the price instead reflects the future cash flow Tesla shareholders can expect.

So where does that leave GM? Has the car company been overtaken or is the Tesla rally irrational exuberance? My guess is that it’s a little bit of both.

TSLA Stock vs. GM Stock

Sure, Tesla stock overtook GM in terms of market cap earlier this month, but GM is still head and shoulders in front of TSLA in terms of financial performance. Tesla sells just a fraction of the number of vehicles sold by General Motors each year, and GM reported profits upward of $9 billion in 2016. Tesla? A $675 million loss.

Comparing the two companies in terms of investment potential is difficult. They are in two very different categories! While GM is an established value brand that plays by investors’ rules, Tesla is a cash-burning upstart that trades solely on future potential.

As an investor, the way a company makes and uses its money is an important metric to consider, and GM clearly wins in this category.

Despite worries that the U.S. auto market has reached its peak, GM’s management is projecting per-share earnings of more than $6 this year and the firm is undergoing several operational changes to further improve its profitability.

