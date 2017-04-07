Should You Buy United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

For long-time investors in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ), it has been a rags to riches story. UAL stock traded for under $4 several times during the financial crisis. Buyers at that price have made more than 15x their investment.

Reduced competition has set the stage for the great American airline revival. The sudden plunge in jet fuel prices from 2014 added the exclamation point to the turnaround, leaving airlines with a gusher of profits.

The bull case looks powerful. And the world’s most famous investor has gotten on board. But don’t take all the positives to mean that this will be a smooth flight. There is still a lot that could go wrong for UAL and the rest of the industry.

UAL Stock Cons

International Discount Carriers on the Rise: Much of airline economics is predicated around making international travel happen. International routes have generally been airlines’ crown jewel assets. The domestic hub-and-spoke feeder system serves as a tool to broaden an airline’s reach and pull in a higher percentage of that all-important higher-margin international traffic.

However, this profit stream is under increasing threat. Numerous discount airlines have launched in countries near the United States, driving down fares on formerly high-profit margin routes.

The Mexican market is one example. A decade ago, Mexico didn’t host any significant discount carriers. Today, Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (ADR) (NYSE: VLRS ) “Volaris” has the lowest cost structure in all North America, and it is aggressively adding capacity to the U.S.

Its chief Mexican rival Interjet isn’t far behind. And the Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: RYAAY ) backed Viva family is causing multiple threats. VivaAerobus is also aiming at the U.S.-Mexican market, while VivaColombia has launched U.S.-Colombia service. Low cost carriers are taking off in Costa Rica this year as well. Discounters aren’t just a U.S. phenomenon, and UAL’s margins will drop as international service becomes yet more competitive.

Oil Price Tailwind Gone: For the last couple of years, airlines have benefited from sharply lower oil prices. Fuel typically makes up close to a quarter of an airline’s overall expense profile; it’s no surprise that taking the price of oil down from $90 per barrel to $50 or less would help the bottom line.

However, oil has now traded cheaply for more than two years. Airlines are now facing jet fuel prices higher than last year’s on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, some airlines have started boosting capacity to benefit from the cheaper expense profile in this low fuel price environment. As a result, airlines aren’t getting favorable earnings comps due to jet fuel anymore, and competition is starting to erode the benefit from lower prices. But with oil’s latest down leg under $50 per barrel over the past month, things could improve quickly for United stock on this front.

Too Much Capacity Expansion: Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani cut his view on the American airline sector. He did on the basis of “pricing cracks” forming in the industry. United projects a doubling of its supply growth rate. Lalwani anticipates that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ) and American Airlines Group Inc (NYSE: AAL ) may well follow suit.

This sort of overexpansion always happens to the airline industry. It is far too easy to lease planes when conditions look good, and then get stuck with huge bills once the market turns down. Airlines have repeated this cycle without fail since the federal government deregulated the industry in 1978. While airline stocks are often good for a trade, there is not much evidence to suggest they will work out better as investments this time around. The temptation to grow haphazardly remains much too enticing.

UAL Stock Pros

Buffett Buying Airlines: In the past, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) avoided airlines. Warren Buffett bought into stock of what was then U.S. Airways stock, and has apologized about it frequently. He has criticized the industry for “kamikaze pricing” and used plenty of other harsh language about the industry.

And yet, his Berkshire Hathaway investment firm piled into airlines heavily late last year. Berkshire showed little discrimination, piling into all three big carriers, including United, along with Southwest. What caused Buffett to change his mind? Read on.

