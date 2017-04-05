6 Infrastructure Plays That Pay Off for Investors

A $1 trillion infrastructure proposal is officially on the way later this year. Should we income investors buy any stocks now?

The answer’s yes – provided we avoid the popular names.

After all, would you want to place your retirement hopes on the next spin of this roulette wheel?

Spin the Wheel on Retirement?



Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) is an industrial name you’ll hear mentioned often by stock pundits in the coming months. It’s a “cyclical” company that may indeed benefit from Trump’s trillion.

But CAT buyers are taking on a lot of price heartburn for a modest 3.3% dividend.

And some popular picks pay even less. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC ), for example, just declared a dividend for the first time in its 45-year history as a public company. Its new yield? 1.1%.

If you like income and infrastructure, here’s a better plan:

Demand 6% yields, and Get some price heartburn relief.

Too much to ask? It’s a short list of stocks and funds – but it exists. The select names on it have some sort of special structure, which allows them – or better yet, requires them – to pay big dividends.

Here are six stocks and funds that are “built to pay”:

