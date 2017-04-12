McDonald’s New Menu Items 2017: MCD Slushies Debut at 6,000 Locations

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is adding slushies to its menu at select locations.

McDonald’s new menu items can be found at 6,000 of its restaurant locations in the Midwest and South. The slushies are made with Minute Maid and come in three different flavors: Cherry Limeade, Fruit Punch and Orangeade.

The new menu items from McDonald’s will be made with a mixture of fruit juice and ice. The company says that its current machines for making smoothies and frappes can handle the slushies. This means the company can easily add the menu items to other stores if they prove popular enough.

McDonald’s new menu items are likely an effort by the company to pull customers away from rival Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC ). Sonic Corporation has a heavy focus on slushies and cherry limeade is one of its main flavors, reports Nation’s Restaurant News.

The official Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) account for the company’s Houston restaurants has confirmed the slushies are available to order. The drinks will cost customers $1.39 for a medium and will be available through Sept. 30 of this year.

Here are some comments from Twitter users talking about the new slushies from McDonald’s.

“This Minute Maid slushie from McDonald’s nasty asf 😒😒😒”

“Wow this is great #mcdonalds #minutemaid #orangeade #Slushie”

“So does @McDonalds have Minute Maid slushie’s or not?”

“@McDonalds slushie machine gone be broken just like ice cream machine 😒”

“I could use a McDonald’s slushie right now”

SONC stock was down 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.