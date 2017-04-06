Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock’s Goal-Based Bidding Is Nice, But Won’t Help

To say that Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) has had a tough go of it since its March 2 IPO would be quite an understatement. It’s (mostly) one of the analyst community’s favorite punching bags, and despite a good first couple of days as a publicly traded company, SNAP stock is now down more than 30% from its March 3 high. Not good.

Source: Shutterstock

As is the case with all companies, though, not everything the parent company of online messaging service Snapchat does is a trainwreck — there are some things you have to appreciate about the organization. One of those is Snap’s recently updated advertising-bidding platform, which takes so-called goal-based bidding to the next proverbial level.

Advertising giants like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) may want to take notice.

SNAP Stock’s Goal-Based Bidding

If the topic and names seems strangely familiar, it may because it was only a week ago Facebook officially launched its version of header bidding … a means of real-time buying and selling of ad space that’s more transparent for the buyer and the seller. The publisher knows how much it will be earning per click, and the advertiser knows how and where its ads will appear. The win-win scenario means more efficient spending of advertising dollars.

That evolution is just a microcosm of the ongoing improvement of the web’s advertising business though. Goal-based bidding is another natural evolution of the business, and one of the few things SNAP stock holders have to feel good about at this time.

In short, goal-based bidding is exactly what it sounds like. That is, a payment not for an ad impression or a click, but a specific action. In the case of Snapchat, the primary goal its advertisers are seeking is the installation of a particular app. Once the app is installed on a phone or tablet, revenue becomes infinitely easier to extract from that user.

It’s not actually a new idea, though it’s not an old one either. The market for revenue-bearing app installations is only expected to reach $7 billion by 2020. But, it’s a model that plays right into the hand Snap is holding with Snapchat. Whereas users know they can always download an app they found via Facebook or Google, the fleeting nature of Snapchat’s messages often makes an app installation a ‘now or never’ proposition. Out of fear, those consumers often choose ‘now.’

Next Page