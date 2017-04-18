Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino?! Everything You Need to Know

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is introducing a new Unicorn Frappuccino later this week.
“The elusive unicorn from medieval legend has been making a comeback. Once only found in enchanted forests, unicorns have been popping up in social media with shimmering unicorn-themed food and drinks,” Starbucks said in a statement. “Now Starbucks is taking the trend to a new level with its first Unicorn Frappuccino® blended beverage.”
Here is everything you need to know about the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.
- It will go on sale April 19, which is tomorrow.
- The drink will stop being sold after April 23, or until supplies run out.
- The drink is purple, pink and blue in color.
- The purple comes from the sweet powder that is added to a crème Frappuccino.
- It gets its blue color from a sour drizzle.
- The drink also uses a mango syrup for flavoring.
- The Unicorn Frappuccino will also change color as customers consume it.
- It starts out purple with a blue streak through it, but changes to pink when mixed up.
- This also changes the flavor from a sweet and fruity one to a tangy and tart taste.
- Once the main drink is made, baristas top it off with vanilla whipped cream.
- A small bit of the same pink and blue powders in the drink are then added to the vanilla whipped cream.
- The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino will be available at SBUX locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
