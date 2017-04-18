Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino?! Everything You Need to Know

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is introducing a new Unicorn Frappuccino later this week.

“The elusive unicorn from medieval legend has been making a comeback. Once only found in enchanted forests, unicorns have been popping up in social media with shimmering unicorn-themed food and drinks,” Starbucks said in a statement. “Now Starbucks is taking the trend to a new level with its first Unicorn Frappuccino® blended beverage.”

Here is everything you need to know about the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.

It will go on sale April 19, which is tomorrow.

The drink will stop being sold after April 23, or until supplies run out.

The drink is purple, pink and blue in color.

The purple comes from the sweet powder that is added to a crème Frappuccino.

It gets its blue color from a sour drizzle.

The drink also uses a mango syrup for flavoring.

The Unicorn Frappuccino will also change color as customers consume it.

It starts out purple with a blue streak through it, but changes to pink when mixed up.

This also changes the flavor from a sweet and fruity one to a tangy and tart taste.

Once the main drink is made, baristas top it off with vanilla whipped cream.

A small bit of the same pink and blue powders in the drink are then added to the vanilla whipped cream.

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino will be available at SBUX locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.