STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (STM) Stock Is a Stealthy Giant

STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM ) is finally getting its time in the sun. This maker of components and integrated circuits isn’t a consumer brand as much as it is a mainstay in almost all facets of consumer and industrial tech products.

And what that boils down to is that this Swiss company is a major player in the massive Internet of Things transition, as well as inventory and production monitoring technologies.

On the consumer side, you have companies like Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) that are using its motion sensors and touch screen integrated circuits in its new Switch console/handheld hybrid. On the industry side, you have cutting edge firms like Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS ) partnering with STM to develop laser beam scanning technology to enhance products for augmented and virtual reality, as well as pico projectors (tiny digital projectors that can fit in your hand).

These are just a couple typical deals that STM has been in engaged in for decades. But the compelling thing about STM now is, the tech it has been building and perfecting, it’s time has come.

What’s the Big Deal?

For many years, people talked about how RFIDs (radio frequency identification) was going to be a massive game changer. But that revolution became more of an evolution once the global financial crisis hit. RFID circuits are used to track goods more efficiently than traditional methods.

For example, say there is a container ship arriving in port. If customs wants to see what’s in the containers, it has historically had to open some of the containers to see if it matches what’s on the manifest. But that becomes a crapshoot. Most cargo ships hold around 20,000 containers that have to be unloaded and moved out of the harbor as quickly as possible.

