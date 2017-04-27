U.S. equities mostly drifted lower on Thursday on lingering disappointment with the “big league” tax reform proposal from President Trump’s cabinet on Wednesday (which was a letdown, to be honest, short on specifics) as investors looked ahead to an avalanche of Big Tech earnings after the close.

We also have the eagerly awaited first-quarter U.S. GDP report on Friday, with expectations diminished after the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank cuts its GDPNow real-time estimate to just 0.2% after weak retail sales numbers, an inventory drawdown and tepid manufacturing activity.

Fears of a government shutdown are rising as Democrats threatened to vote against a one-week stopgap spending measure should Republicans insist on healthcare reform efforts to repeal and replace parts of Obamacare.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained a fraction, the S&P 500 gained a fraction, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% and the Russell 2000 lost 0.2%. Treasury bonds were stronger, the dollar moved higher, gold gained 0.1% and crude oil fell 1.3%, but finished off its worst levels as supply concerns continued to weigh. The strength in T-bonds boosted the ProShares Ultra Treasury Bond (NYSEARCA: UBT ) recommended to Edge subscribers.

Breadth was slightly negative while volume was heavy, at 121% of the NYSE’s 30-day average. Technology stocks led the way with a 0.6% gain while telecoms were the laggards, down 1.3%.

Athletics apparel maker Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA ) gained 9.9% thanks to a Q1 earnings beat on strong revenues and margins. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) gained 6.2% on a Q1 earnings and revenue beat on a transaction count that was ahead of analyst estimates. Forward guidance was also raised. And Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) gained 2.1% after Q1 earnings, operating earnings, earnings per share and operating cash flow all exceeded analyst estimates.

On the downside, F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV ) fell 7.5% on an earnings and revenue miss and the issuance of weak forward guidance. And American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ) fell 5.2% on a Q1 earnings beat on in-line revenues as the market focused on costs. JPMorgan analysts also issued a downgrade.

After the close:

