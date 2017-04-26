2 Stocks to Buy, 2 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Canadian Lumber Tariff

No stranger to bold words and actions, President Donald Trump announced a tariff on Canadian softwood lumber. The decision stems from an ongoing trading dispute with our normally friendly neighbor. The Trump administration accused Canada of unfairly subsidizing its lumber industry, as well as violations of NAFTA. A recent Canadian policy over the milk trade has impacted U.S. farmers, sparking the Canadian lumber tariff.

In an atypical Canadian fashion, their government responded fiercely that the justification for the tariffs are “baseless and unfounded.” Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr ratcheted up the pressure, claiming that they will “vigorously” defend against the Canadian lumber tariff, “including through litigation.” Amid the unusual conflict between two brother nations, the “Canadian dollar dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar.”

President Trump’s economic policy has generated yet another controversy. When the former reality TV star was president-elect, he announced his intentions to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

That decision was more palatable to the American people because it largely impacted nations far away from us. But the Canadian lumber tariff is a different species. Despite ongoing jokes we make about them, our northern neighbor is a resolute ally.

It takes a lot to tee off Canadians. They proudly regard themselves as extra polite and patient. However, our Commander-in-Chief was decidedly up to the challenge.

Naturally, investors cranked out their “stocks to avoid” lists. The Canadian lumber tariff is a bigly affirmation of the president’s “America First” policy. Losers will inevitably emerge. However, the tax on Canadian lumber will also boost some companies into stocks to buy. Nothing in the markets occurs in a vacuum, especially when Trump is involved.

This should be a time to stay calm and reassess the situation, eh? Here are two stocks to buy and two stocks to avoid from the Canadian lumber tariff drama.

