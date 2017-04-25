Chipotle Beats Earnings, Stumbles on System Breach >>> READ MORE
3 Stocks to Sell Before They’re Crushed by Earnings

This earnings season has been good, but SBUX, UAA and GPRO may buck the trend

  |  By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Contributor
The market has been on a tear this week, and the major needle-mover has been a slew of strong earnings reports. But earnings season is just starting, so that means the whole market is up on a small sample size. In other words, there is a lot of earnings extrapolation going on in the market right now, with some stocks to ride higher and some stocks to sell.

That is a favorable setup for traders looking to short some over-hyped names into their earnings reports. Across the board, valuations are starting to look lofty, investor sentiment is positive and expectations are high.

That is usually a good time to get short.

I’ve identified a few companies set to report earnings this week that look susceptible to a major pullback if they report sub-par numbers, making them stocks to sell ahead of time.

