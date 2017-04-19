When Will Super Nintendo Mini Launch?

A Super Nintendo Mini is in the works.

That’s right–the company is following up its popular NES Mini with a SNES Mini. The former was a huge hit, selling out in days and causing the company to produce more units of the console, which came equipped with 30 of the best hits from the Nintendo days.

For only $60, you got the console, the games and a controller, plus a second controller if you were willing to spend an extra $5. Now, the company is selling a Mini version of its Super Nintendo following the same formula.

The official name of the device will probably be Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System and it will be released sometime later this year, in time for Christmas.

Nintendo had plans to launch the SNES Mini for a while now, which is why the company didn’t feel especially pressured to launch more NES Mini consoles once the device was discontinued.

Make sure you get your SNES Mini as quick as you can, because your best option of getting it after the fact will be in the eBay resale market, which will undoubtedly sell for a markup.

Some of the top SNES games that may be part of the console include A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario World, Super Metroid and Super Mario Kart.