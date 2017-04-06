Taco Bell Will Now Test Fried Egg Taco Shell

Taco Bell (NYSE: YUM ) is continuing to up its breakfast game.

This time around, the burrito and taco chain announced that it will be testing a new breakfast taco that isn’t even much of a taco unless your definition of what a taco is is really vague.

The town of Flint, Michigan has been on the news for all the wrong reasons as its citizens haven’t been able to have access to clean tap water for a while, Now, Taco Bell is testing its latest creation in the town’s locations in mid-April.

The breakfast taco’s shell will not consist of a traditional tortilla, but instead of a fried egg. The Naked Breakfast Taco also comes equipped with potato bites inside, nacho cheese, shredder cheddar, and bacon or sausage crumble.

The pricing for the meal is quite reasonable at $1.99, but one’s got to wonder whether or not the fried egg shell will fall apart while you eat it. However, Taco Bell is also offering a “dressed” version of its Naked Breakfast Taco that comes with a flatbread as its shell.

It has been a revolutionary time for fast food chains as they are trying everything from fried chicken chalupa to Big Macs in different sizes in order to appeal to a demographic that doesn’t usually eat fast food.

YUM shares grew 1.1% Thursday.