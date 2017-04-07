Take Profits on Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Now

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) fell a little more than 1% on Thursday as shares became overheated in the near-term. While I still love Amazon, as well as the longer-term prospects for AMZN stock, the question right now is what’s next in the short-term?

Specifically: Is this two-day bearish reversal merely a pause before Amazon’s next push higher toward $1,000, or is a better mean-reversion move to the downside in the cards?

So you know, Amazon.com is scheduled to report its next batch of earnings in a little less than three weeks from today, on April 27. As I always say, from a swing trading perspective, reducing or entirely closing stock positions into their earnings reports helps you avoid making a bet on what’s ultimately a binary income. If and when the stock in question sets up for a new trade after earnings, all the better.

When I last discussed AMZN stock on March 23, I said that shares appeared to be coiling up for a breakout move to the upside in the near future. Four days later, the breakout occurred. The first upside price target of $880 was reached two days after that.

Amazon shares continued the rally all the way toward $923 this Wednesday before getting exhausting.

AMZN Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that as a result of the most recent breakout rally, Amazon has once again reached the upper end of the multiyear rising wedge formation.



Like I always way, on its own, this is no reason to become bearish on a stock. However, it is good risk management to take profits along the way at such junctures.

Yesterday, I said the Nasdaq-100 — as represented by the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) — is beginning to look stretched on the upside. It too is reaching the upper end of its trending channel.

