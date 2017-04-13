Target Recalls Easter Toys Over Life-Threatening Risk

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) announced that it is recalling more than half a million toys that pose a blockage hazard.

Fathers of children who bought Easter toys this year should be warned of a fast-track recall issued due to the fact that if ingested, these items could cause intestinal obstruction to kids.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday that the recall applies to water-absorbing Easter and dinosaur toys that sold for around $1 between February and March

If ingested, the agency noted that the toy could cause stomach and intestinal obstruction, vomiting, dehydration and great discomfort. If ingested, it would cause a huge problem that would have to be removed via surgery in order to avoid the hazardous situation.

Target has not commented on whether or not there have been any injuries or hazardous situations caused by ingesting the item, but the company appears to be on the clear for now.

Medical professionals were warned that if the product was ingested, it may be too small to identify and may not show up on an X-ray. It would really be a complicated situation if the toy found itself inside a child.

The items are called Hatch and Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow toys with model number 234-25-1200 and Hatch Your Own Din toys with model number 234-09-0016.

TGT stock fell a fraction of a percentage Thursday.