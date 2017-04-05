Taser Offers Free Body Cameras to Every U.S. Police Officer

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: TASR ) — which manufactures Taser-branded items — is handing out free cameras to all cops.

Every police officer in the U.S. will now have access to a body camera free of charge. The company says the move is designed to help both parties out, the police and the citizens of this country.

The move was inspired by the fatal shooting of Michael Brown’s fatal shooting in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014. He was shot and killed by a police officer, and there was no recording of the event to help shed light on what exactly happened in the shooting of the 18-year-old black man.

As of April 2017, only about 20% of cops around the nation wear body cameras to help record the ongoings of any incident or tragedy surrounding officers of the law. Two-thirds of cops are in favor of a body camera, according to a recent survey by Pew.

“Our belief is that a body camera is to a cop what a smartphone is to a civilian,” Rick Smith, Taser CEO said. In 10 years or so, most police reporting will be automated, ensuring police officers spend more time working on upholding the law.

Taser’s move is quite smart as there will be less gray areas regarding situations where citizens believe officers are abusing their power, or situations where citizens are posing a threat to these cops or someone else.

TASR shares rose 2.1% Wednesday.