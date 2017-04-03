Scientists Investigate ‘Extinct’ Tasmanian Tiger Sightings

The Tasmanian tigers from Australia may still be around, according to some people.

The thylacine, which is commonly known as the Tasmanian tiger, may still be around after all. The animal was last seen in the wild in the 1920s, when the last one was killed in its natural habitat.

The last one that was seen overall died in captivity in Australia in 1936, while the nation officially called it extinct in 1986. Now, at least two people have noticed the animal in the wild, and their sightings are enough of a reason for the nation to explore the possibility that the animal may still be around.

Many believe that the animal is part of the cat family because of its “tiger” name, while others confuse the Tasmanian tiger with the Tasmanian devil due to its similar name.

Instead, the Tasmanian tiger is called the “dog-headed pouched one and it had been around for nearly 4 million years. In fact, the animal had completely disappeared everywhere in the Oceania country except for Tasmania if we only go back 2,000 years.

The decline in the animal’s population came at the same time as European settlers came to Australia and stayed there.