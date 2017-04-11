9 Tax Day Deals & Freebies 2017

April 18 is quickly approaching and there are a lot of Tax Day deals for those that look for them.

Source: Shutterstock

Here is a list of some of the Tax Day deals for 2017.

Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice on April 18.

is offering free shaved ice on April 18. From April 15 to April 22, anyone can stop by a Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT

(NYSE: Great American Cookies is giving out free Birthday Cake cookies on April 18.

is giving out free Birthday Cake cookies on April 18. Select Arby’s locations will be giving customers a free order of curly fries on April 18 without them having to order anything else.

locations will be giving customers a free order of curly fries on April 18 without them having to order anything else. Some Cinnabon locations will be giving out two free Cinnabon bites on Tax Day.

locations will be giving out two free Cinnabon bites on Tax Day. Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP

(NASDAQ: Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS

(NASDAQ: Tony Roma’s is sending out coupons to members of its email club that will get them a free dessert.

is sending out coupons to members of its email club that will get them a free dessert. It is also National Parks Week, which means customers can get into any National Park for free on April 15 and 16, as well as on April 22 and 23.

These are some of the Tax Day deals that are truly free. However, several other locations are also offering special Tax Day deals and discounts. There are also a few regular celebrators that haven’t announced their freebies for 2017, but likely will in the near future. To learn more about special Tax Day deals, offers and freebies for 2017, you can follow these links.