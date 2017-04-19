TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.(AMTD) Reports Q2 Earnings

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD ) released its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2017 today.

Revenue reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in its fiscal second quarter of 2017 was $904 million. This is up from its revenue of $846 million that was reported during the fiscal second quarter of 2016. It also beat analysts’ revenue estimate of $884.60 million for its fiscal second quarter of the year.

Earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in its fiscal second quarter of the year was 40 cents. This is above its earnings per share of 38 cents from the same time last year. However, it came in below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 41 cents for the quarter.

During its fiscal second quarter of 2017, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. reported operating income of $358 million. This is an increase over its operating income of $343 million from the same time in the previous year.

Net income reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in its fiscal second quarter of 2017 was $214. The securities brokerage and financial services company reported net income of $205 during the same period of the year prior.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has also announced that it will be paying a cash dividend of 18 cents per share to investors. This dividend will be payable on May 16, 2017 to shareholders on record as of May 2, 2017.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. also says that it still expects its earnings per share for the full fiscal year of 2017 to range from $1.50 to $1.80. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of $1.65 during fiscal 2017.

AMTD stock was up slightly as of noon Wednesday.