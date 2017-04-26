Tesla Inc (TSLA) Model S Loses Consumer Reports Top Safety Rating

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and its flagship Model S vehicle no longer has the top safety ranking.

Consumer Reports once said that the greatest version of the car was the best vehicle it had ever rated, garnering the Tesla Model S the elusive title of having the top safety standards to reach the magazine’s difficult higher standards.

However, the car no longer holds the title due to the fact that the company promised that it would have automatic emergency braking by the end of 2016, but was unable to deliver in time.

“We’ve been waiting for this important safety feature, which is standard equipment on much cheaper cars,” Consumer Reports wrote. Tesla is rolling out automatic emergency braking on the Tesla Model S this Thursday, but it simply didn’t do it fast enough.

“A prospective Tesla buyer late last year might have considered a short delay a minor inconvenience,” the magazine wrote. “But now someone who bought a Tesla with advanced hardware after October has been driving without the safety feature for roughly half a year.”

The Tesla Model S has an 85 rating overall, which is tied with the BMW 7 Series as the second-best luxury car overall, while the Lexus LS has an 87 rating to top the Consumer Reports rankings.

TSLA stock fell 1.1% Wednesday