The 10 Best Fidelity Funds for Retirees

Retired investors are typically looking for mutual funds that can provide stability, income, growth, or some combination of those objectives. Luckily, Fidelity funds cover a swath of objectives to meet the diverse needs of investors during their retirement years.

The reason for this wide variety of investment needs is that most retirees use their mutual funds as sources of income. That said, even retirees invest for the long term.

Although the ripe ages that welcome retirement tend to lean toward conservative “risk-off” attitudes, they still need to maintain some growth elements within their portfolios. Even just a modicum of strong growth can stave off inflation and continue growing assets throughout retirement.

With that backdrop in mind, we dug deep to find 10 of the best Fidelity funds for retirees to hold in their portfolios.

