The 3 Giants Leading This Decade’s Most Important Trend

If I had to name the biggest game-changing trend of the past decade — a trend that has disturbed the most companies, made the biggest organizational impact, changed the way businesses are structured, and impacted the most lives — it would be cloud computing.

Nothing short of a paradigm change, the advent of the cloud has truly transformed the way most technology companies do business. Even consumer companies have been significantly affected by the shift.

The premise behind the cloud computing is simple: When technology — from simple applications to complete data centers — is delivered over the internet, it can be delivered as-needed, or on-demand. This on-demand business is now known as the cloud.

The on-demand feature makes everything easier. Companies have found that signing up for on-demand services is the easiest way to meet their future needs; the cloud-based model can easily get you more (or less), depending on how those needs change.

It also turns out that consuming technology over the internet is less expensive than doing it the traditional way: Basically, you pay for what you use — no more, no less. It requires much less hardware, too: All the hard work is done somewhere off-site (“in the cloud”). And forget about “our company’s computer guy” — this archetypal character is now nearly obsolete because the company providing the cloud computing generally also offers support service.

Moreover, because software is now delivered on-demand, there’s no real need to sell software licenses (cloud companies utilize subscriptions rather than licenses or outright buying).

On-demand delivery is a convenience for everyone, from the teenager who listens to streaming music, to the scientist who backs up her files, or for the large corporation whose workforce needs quick access to software programs without waiting to install them on every single office computer.

Because of its flexibility, lower costs, and ease of use, customers on all levels have been enthusiastically consuming cloud-based services.

Not every tech stalwart has adapted to these new market conditions. But those that have made the move to the cloud — especially the early adopters — are thriving.

Those that haven’t are floundering.

Let’s take a look at a few major tech companies as examples.

The chart above shows the price action of top tech names over the past decade. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) are in the middle of the pack, having more than doubled in that time.

Both are major cloud players.

This pair shouldn’t surprise you; you might have seen one of the newest ads MSFT is running to brag about its cloud prowess. One of the oldest players in the field, MSFT has truly transformed itself from a Windows-focused company into a cloud company on the back of CEO Satya Nadella.

For many in the business, Oracle has been nearly synonymous with the cloud. It’s one of the major players in the industry, making the best of the SaaS, or “software as a service,” trend. It’s also a big player in the newer platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) applications of the cloud’s capabilities.

Both MSFT and ORCL had to transform their existing businesses in order to adapt to the new market. This is reflected in their stock performances: strong, but not particularly outstanding.

