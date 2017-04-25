The Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Hype Cycle Will End in Tears

It is fitting that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk seems to get along so well with the Trump administration. Like the administration, like the stock market and like the economy, TSLA stock is hitting crunch time.

Source: Shutterstock

Bank of America just slashed its price target on Tesla shares to $165, which would represent a more than 45% decline from current prices. Its worry is the “long-term viability” of the company thanks to bringing in financially strapped SolarCity, as well dilutive capital raises.

I agree that SolarCity’s a problem, but only because it reflects a broader issue with Tesla.

For Tesla, the point where the game is won or lost is scaling. Tesla must stop talking about how it’s going to build hundreds of thousands of “cheap” ($35,000) Model 3 cars and start producing them. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up by doubling the number of its charging stations, with mass deliveries of its Powerwall batteries and SolarCity panels now planned for next year.

It’s always gearing up. When will it deliver?

So far in 2017, TSLA stock has been rising on the wall of doubt created by short sellers, opening for trade on April 25 at $308 per share and a market cap of $51 billion — that just tops longtime market leader General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ).

But we know GM can make millions of cars. Can Tesla?

Promises, Promises

Tesla stock has long been divorced from financial reality. The company is due to report its first quarter results May 3, and analysts say they will be happy with a loss of 76 cents per share on revenue of $2.52 billion. The latter would represent 10% year-over-year growth, while the former would be about half the loss.

Not everyone is worried. Chris Lau is thrilled about a potential Tesla truck, and is less concerned about the company recalling 53,000 vehicles, or cutting the price on its Model S.

TSLA stock is up 44% so far in 2017. Most traders are making big money on Musk’s reality distortion field, treating press releases or news of investments like the 5% stake of Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ) as equivalent to final sales, as accomplished reality.

This is true for the stock market generally, trading at 17.5 times earnings — a record last seen near the high of the dot-com mania in 1999.

That ended in tears. Manias do that.

Reality, Reality

The fact remains that the industry posse is on Tesla’s tail.

Audi is already showing an all-electric car with self-driving features, with a 300-mile range and at a Tesla price. General Motors already offers four all-electric cars, starting at $25,000, and is planning to mass-produce its Chevy Bolt.

Next Page