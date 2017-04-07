These High-Yield Stocks Are Hiding In Plain Sight (BKE, RLI)

The other morning, I drove myself half-crazy looking for my car keys. It must have taken me almost a half hour to find them. And when I did, they were sitting — in plain sight — on my hall table.

The reason I had trouble finding my keys, of course, was that they weren’t where I usually put them. I’m so used to looking in the same places that I walked right by my hall table without a glance.

The same thing happens to securities that pay irregular — or special — dividends.

I call them “Wall Street Irregulars.”

These dividend payers offer above-average yields, yet most investors skip right over them.

That’s because popular investment resources like Yahoo! Finance rarely reflect the total yield these companies offer.

Most brokerage and investment websites only take a stock’s most recent dividend payment and multiply it times the payment frequency to get a stock’s annual dividend. The websites then use the computed annual dividend to calculate the yield.

So while the “posted yield” — the yield investors see listed — may show something south of 2%, a stock’s “trailing yield” — the yield based on the company’s actual dividend payments over the last 12 months — may be much higher.

There are various types of Wall Street Irregulars.

There are quarterly irregulars, which pay a modest dividend in three out of four quarters. One quarterly payment, however, is quite significant. There are also semi-annual irregulars, which pay one large and one small dividend each year.

Take a company like The Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE ) for example. It’s a quarterly dividend payer with a posted yield of 5% on websites like Yahoo! Finance.

That’s actually pretty good.

However, in the screenshot below you can see that earlier this year BKE actually paid a massive quarterly payment four times bigger than its regular quarterly dividend.

That gives BKE a trailing yield of over 10% — nearly twice as high as what many potential investors see by simply looking at the stock’s stated yield on the website.

BKE is just one example. And the stock isn’t without its risks. This apparel company specifically caters to teenagers, a notoriously fickle fashion group.

