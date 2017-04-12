This Is The Future Of Energy. Here’s How To Invest…

Recently my team and I have been telling my readers about a quiet revolution that’s taking place thanks to eccentric billionaire Elon Musk and his band of scientists at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

You see, for years they’ve been working feverishly at their lab in Fremont, California on a battery that could provide enough energy to power a house.

Last year, news came along that they’d finally broken through.

And now, for the first time in decades, we could see the entire utility sector turned on its head as a result — leading to massive gains for early investors.

As you can see, Tesla’s battery storage device looks nothing like your old-fashioned AA battery.

It’s a sleek, compact unit that you can mount on the wall in your garage. One single, stand-alone unit delivers enough power to take an entire home completely off the grid. Simply charge it with a solar panel, windmill or any other power source, and you’ve got all the energy you need.

Thanks to Tesla, the world is about to see that an energy sea-change has been quietly unfolding before their eyes for several years now.

And many of the world’s greatest investors are quickly staking their claims in this new technology.

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel — the first outside investor in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB )– has poured in millions of dollars of his own money. (As one of the early supporters of Donald Trump’s presidential run, it’s rumored Thiel has the President Trump’s ear, too.)

Bill Gates has made not one, but three big investments. And Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) has jumped in as well.

But it’s not just the brilliance of this energy storage device that makes it an appealing investment space.

It’s the timing.

You see, this device is going to enter the market at a time when demand for a product like this has never been higher.

In fact, there are three intriguing factors making this technology particularly promising…

