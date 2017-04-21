Entire Town of Tiller, Oregon for Sale, Possible Buyer Found

The town of Tiller, Oregon is currently on sale.

The location once was a budding logging town that experienced success in the 1940s and 1950s in the area that is now known as the Umpqua National Forest. The town’s old adage is that if you blink, you might miss it.

However, Tiller is a town in the Pacific Northwest that holds a deep place in many’s hearts and it is currently on sale for about $3.5 million. Several potential buyers have expressed interest, but they have remained anonymous.

The $3.5 million asking price includes a large portion of the town, such as six houses, the shuttered general store and gas station, the land under the post office, undeveloped parcels, water rights and infrastructure that includes sidewalks, fire hydrants and a working power station.

A small elementary school known as Tiller Elementary School is a six-classroom building that shut down in 2014 and it is available separately for $350,000.

Tiller can be found about 230 miles south of Portland and it was a hotbed for miners, ranchers and farmers, in addition to loggers. Its post office has been around since 1902.

The Oregon town’s progress slowed down due to the fact that its forest lands found themselves stagnant as new environmental regulations hit the area, pushing many families away from the nice, PNW town.