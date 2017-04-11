5 Top Trends for Teenagers 2017

A Piper Jaffray survey of the top trends for teenagers in 2017 gives some insight into their choices and interest.

Source: Shutterstock

The survey was conducted by gathering information from 5,500 teens about their interests. The average age of these teens was 16 and the surveys were conducted with the help of several high schools across the United States.

Here are the top trends for teenagers in 2017.

Apparel — When it comes to fashion, 41% of teens prefer athletic apparel. The most popular brand is Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU

— When it comes to fashion, 41% of teens prefer athletic apparel. The most popular brand is (NYSE: (OTCMKTS: (NASDAQ: Food — Teens are spending more on food with 24% of their budgets going to it. In comparison, they spend 19% of their budget on clothing. Chick-fil-A takes the top spot as teens’ favorite restaurant, knocking Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX

— Teens are spending more on food with 24% of their budgets going to it. In comparison, they spend 19% of their budget on clothing. takes the top spot as teens’ favorite restaurant, knocking (NASDAQ: Social Media — When is comes to keeping in touch with friends, Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP

— When is comes to keeping in touch with friends, (NYSE: Smartphones — Teens love Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL

— Teens love (NASDAQ: Movies — Fast 8 is the most anticipated film of the year for teens. Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars and The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 took the second, third and fourth spots on the list. Those last three films also all come from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS

You can follow this link to learn more about the top trends for teenagers in 2017.