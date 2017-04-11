5 Top Trends for Teenagers 2017

A Piper Jaffray survey of the top trends for teenagers in 2017 gives some insight into their choices and interest.
The survey was conducted by gathering information from 5,500 teens about their interests. The average age of these teens was 16 and the surveys were conducted with the help of several high schools across the United States.
Here are the top trends for teenagers in 2017.
- Apparel — When it comes to fashion, 41% of teens prefer athletic apparel. The most popular brand is Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), with 31% of teens choosing it as their favorite. Upper-income males prefer adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) and upper-income females like Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Converse and chokers.
- Food — Teens are spending more on food with 24% of their budgets going to it. In comparison, they spend 19% of their budget on clothing. Chick-fil-A takes the top spot as teens’ favorite restaurant, knocking Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) out of the position. However, SBUX is still the most popular restaurant among average-income teens.
- Social Media — When is comes to keeping in touch with friends, Snap Inc’s (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat is the king. 81% of teens use it at least once per month and it remains their favorite social media option.
- Smartphones — Teens love Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone. 76% of them already own an iPhone and 81% said that their next smartphone will be one of AAPL’s.
- Movies — Fast 8 is the most anticipated film of the year for teens. Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars and The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 took the second, third and fourth spots on the list. Those last three films also all come from Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).
