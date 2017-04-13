Trade of the Day: AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

To receive further updates on this AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Competition has been winnowing away at AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T )’s market share and margins for quite some time as competitors like T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) have been slashing prices and offering unlimited data plans, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to let up anytime soon, especially with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) announcing it will be jumping into the fray with an unlimited-data plan of its own.

T is trying to stem the tide with both its recently announced acquisition of Straight Path Communications (STRP) — a firm that holds licenses to operate in portions of the spectrum that T says are going to be important for 5G data service — for $1.25 billion and its recently announced addition of HBO to its unlimited plan, but all of these things cost money, which is going to eat even further into T’s margins.

With the stock breaking down through a key up-trending support level at ~$40.50, we think it is going to continue falling in the run up to the company’s earnings announcement on April 25, after market close. We are watching support at $39.50 as our first price target and $38.50 as our secondary target.

‘Buy to open’ the T May 40 Puts (T170519P00040000) for a maximum price of $0.75.

Editor’s Note: The U.S. markets are closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday, so we’ll be back with the next Trade of the Day on Monday, April 17.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.



InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news.

Get our newest FREE report and learn how price patterns can help you become a better trader by clicking here.