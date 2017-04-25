Trade of the Day: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

If you’ve had a chance to follow some of my recent Trade of the Day articles, you know that I like to focus on lesser-known stocks that have bigger potential and are in the sweet spot to profit from next-generation themes and trends. The last couple have done well, so I have a new idea for you today in an undervalued growth stock that is also setting up well technically.

The company is Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR), which is a technology company that provides financial solutions for small business owners, tax professionals, and consumers. One division concentrates on tax preparation and operates TaxAct.com; the other division is involved with wealth management services for financial advisors.

There’s no doubt about the growth, which is why the stock is up 200% over the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to increase nearly 50% from $1.06 last year to $1.56 by 2018. The PEG ratio (price-earnings/growth) is an eye-popping 0.70X. That is very undervalued. For context, anything under 1.0 is considered undervalued, and it is tough to find those stocks in this market near all-time highs.

Now, on to the chart to look at BCOR’s appeal as a trade. The stock has been in the midst of a strong uptrend over the last six months that has included above average volume. That is critical. When a stock is rallying, it is important to have volume behind the move to validate the higher prices.

After hitting a multiyear high in March, BCOR has drifted lower by about 5% — and here’s the key — on volume that was less than the rally. The lighter volume indicates that the sellers did not take control of the stock. The buyers are simply taking a breather, which is healthy. Also important, the stock found support at the uptrend line (which I’ve drawn below) as well as the 50-day moving average (orange line).

BCOR is a combination of strong fundamentals and bullish technicals, and it is a Next Gen Internet stock. It’s a good trade right now, and it’s one to consider for the longer-term as well. (There are some very stocks with big potential in the whole tech trend of Software-as-a-Service, and you can read about some of my favorites at my MoneyWire website.)

