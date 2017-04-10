3 of the Best Trade Setups on the Street

Stock prices are holding steady into the week ahead despite the unexpected missile strikes into Syria and Friday’s knee-jerk flight to safety. Chart watchers are eyeing the symmetrical triangle pattern forming in the S&P 500.
It’s a pausing pattern denoting indecision, a stalemate between buyers and sellers. And with the apex looming, I’m betting this week we’ll finally see some resolution.
With the longer-term trend of U.S. equities still pointing higher, the odds favor an upside break. And, fortunately, bullish setups aplenty are still beckoning to would-be buyers. Today’s selections feature a pair of pullbacks and one sexy looking breakout.
All three boast low-risk opportunities that should trigger if buyers finally wrest control of the market this week. So let’s hop to it. Behold, three of the best trade setups on the street.