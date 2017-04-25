Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Not Release an iPhone 7s Line

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of only two iPhone devices coming out this year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 2017: A new rumor claims that Apple will only release two smartphones in 2017, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the company is planning to release two versions of the iPhone 8 later this year. The rumor says that the tech company will release an iPhone 8 and an iPhone 8 Plus. If true, this means that AAPL would be skipping over the iPhone 7s line to better focus on the iPhone 8. The source of this rumor is unnamed sources in Foxconn’s supply line.

Wireless Charging: The CEO of Powermat claims that all 2017 iPhone devices will feature wireless charging, 9to5Mac notes. Powermat CEO Elad Dubzinski says that wireless charging will be a “standard feature in the next iPhone”. This statement comes ahead of any official announcement concerning wireless charging in the iPhone 8, or the 7s and 7s Plus. The CEO claims that AAPL has made a public statement about the feature, despite it having not.

Flat OLED: A new rumor claims to know why Apple is going with a flat display in the iPhone 8, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company wants to put a display with curved corners on its smartphones. However, suppliers of its displays don’t currently have the technology to do this, while still allowing touch controls on the edges. The rumor claims that this is why AAPL is sticking with a flat OLED display for the iPhone 8.