Tuesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

U.S. stock futures are pointed lower once again this morning, as Wall Street frets ahead of a meeting later this week between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting could be tense, as Trump has labeled China a currency manipulator and, more recently, said the U.S. could go it alone when dealing with North Korea. Elsewhere, economic data today includes reports on U.S. trade deficit and factory orders.

At last check, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.25%, S&P 500 futures had fallen 0.35% and Nasdaq-100 futures were lower by 0.41%.

On the options front, volume arrived just below average for the past three months, with about 12.7 million calls and 11.3 million puts changing hands yesterday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio bounced to 0.67, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.64 for a fourth consecutive session.

Driving Monday’s options volume, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) is beginning to see some fraying on the edges of its bullish sentiment outlook, as Vetr and Citigroup both downgraded BAC stock. Elsewhere, call options picked up steam on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) after the company issued strong first-quarter deliveries, while Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) drew over-the-top call volume ahead of today’s ex-dividend date.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

If you were starting to think that BAC stock’s rally was long-in-the-tooth, you’re not alone. Analysts at Vetr downgraded the shares from “strong buy” to “buy” yesterday, and Citigroup cut BAC stock to “neutral” from “buy” bright and early this morning. The bulk of analysts still maintain a positive outlook on BAC stock, however, as Thomson/First Call reports that 24 of the 31 brokerage firms following the shares rate them a “buy” or better.

Options traders were not deterred by yesterday’s downgrade. BAC saw volume top 743,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 65% of the day’s take. What’s more, short-term options are also betting on a continued BAC stock rally. Specifically, the April put/call open interest ratio comes in at 0.53, with calls nearly doubling puts among options set to expire this month.

BAC has struggled of late, dipping below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages. But April options traders are still betting that the stock will close north of $26 before expiration, as more than 149,000 contracts currently reside at this front-month strike.

