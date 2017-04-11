Tuesday’s Vital Data: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are ducking lower heading into the open this morning, as Wall Street waits for directional cues in the increasingly volatile geopolitical environment. Heading up this morning’s worry list; the U.S. is taking a hard line on Syria at this week’s G-7 meeting, while North Korea says it’s ready for war if U.S. warships continue toward the Korean Peninsula.

Heading into the open, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.04%, S&P 500 futures are down 0.12% and Nasdaq-100 futures are off 0.11%.

On the options front, volume was a tad light on Monday, with only about 12.4 million calls and 10.8 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dropped to 0.62, while the 10-day moving average continued to hold at 0.61.

Driving Monday’s options volume, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) call activity spiked after the company received a bizarre upgrade from Piper Jaffray. Elsewhere, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) options activity was mixed following a bearish note from BMO Capital Markets, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) faltered after buying VR intellectual property from Nitero for an undisclosed sum.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Piper Jaffray analyst Alex Potter upgraded TSLA stock from “neutral” to “overweight” on Monday, and lifted his price target from $223 to $368. Nothing out of the ordinary, right?

But, Potter also slashed his earnings outlook for Tesla to a full-year loss of $4.83 per share from a profit of 42 cents per share and stated that clients needed to “employ a ‘creative’ valuation methodology and prepare for a bumpy ride.”

The commentary confused Wall Street’s talking heads, but traders send TSLA stock more than 3% higher and options traders piled into calls. In fact, volume surged to a near-term high of near 406,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 60% of the day’s take.

That said, much of yesterday’s call activity may have been profit taking in the wake of TSLA stock hitting a fresh all-time high. Specifically the stock’s May put/call open interest rose from below 0.80 last week to today’s perch at 0.88. In short, puts are being added at a faster rate than calls among near-term options, hinting that options traders are either betting on a reversal or taking profits from existing long-call positions.

Next Page