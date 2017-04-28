Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Has More Upside to come

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) took quite the roller coaster ride after its IPO almost ten months ago. TWLO stock, priced at $15, opened at $24, and closed its first day of trading at $29. By the end of September — barely three months after Twilio stock hit the public markets — TWLO traded above $70. The decline was swift, however. Within six weeks, TWLO stock hit $30, nearly completing a round-trip to its first-day closing price.

Since then, TWLO stock has calmed significantly, and traded in a reasonable range. An upgrade from JPMorgan earlier this month has sparked a small rally in Twilio. But the stock still trades below half the highs reached last year.

I don’t expect TWLO to retake $70 any time soon — but I do see plenty of reason for near-term upside in the stock. With Twilio earnings due in early May, there’s a potential upside catalyst ahead. And from a broader perspective, there are other drivers of what remains a strong growth story.

Twilio’s Performance Is Just Fine

The mini-bubble in TWLO in late 2016 colors the perception of the stock. Somehow, because Twilio stock is about 55% off its highs, it seems disappointing.

That’s not really the case, however. It’s not Twilio’s fault that investors bid up a low-float, high-growth issue soon after its IPO. A secondary offering announced in October certainly didn’t help — but most of the proceeds went to shareholders, not the company itself. And it’s not as if other companies haven’t done the same thing: both Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), among many others, executed secondaries soon after their public offerings.

If TWLO stock had priced at $15, closed its first day at $23, then risen to $35-$40 before a more modest retreat, TWLO would be considered just another growth stock, not damaged goods. And it’s not as if Twilio’s performance has driven the decline. The company beat estimates in both Q3 and Q4; and Twilio stock gained as a result.

The fact that Twilio stock traded above $70 in October doesn’t impact where Twilio stock is headed going forward. That rise and fall aside, Twilio has performed well — and that performance should continue.

