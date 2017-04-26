Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Has a Chance With New Live-Streaming Emphasis

As I expected, the slimming-down of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) and its focus on operations have had the desired effect. The company announced before the market opened on Apr 26 that it made money in the first quarter, a whopping $82 million non-GAAP, on revenues of $548 million. This was enough to send TWTR stock up over 10% in pre-market trading.

I had expected something like this from Twitter earnings the last time I wrote about the company. the company’s management has been cutting divisions and focusing on ad sales to show a profit which, I think, will be followed by a sale of the company.

The Twitter earnings release highlighted a 14% gain in traffic, year-over-year, with 800 hours of live premium video generating 45 million views, but those who are jumping on TWTR stock this morning might want to take a second look at the earnings to see the real story behind the numbers.

Twitter Earnings: It’s Still Losing Money

While non-GAAP earnings were positive, the net loss under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) was $62 million, or 9 cents per share. TWTR expects to give away $115 to $125 million in stock-based compensation during the second quarter, ending in June, so don’t expect a GAAP profit then, either.

The non-GAAP earnings were also 20% lower than a year ago, as Twitter admitted that advertising rates have declined, and it will continue to be negatively impacted by the loss of revenue from products it has cancelled, like Vine.

Rather than talk about any of that, CEO Jack Dorsey and CFO Anthony Noto talked about user growth and return on investment in their discussion with analysts: “Daily Average Users (DAU) is the most important metric,” said Dorsey. “Twitter is what’s happening and what’s being talked about.”

Noto noted that four straight quarters of DAU growth is “very positive,” and the “audience is growing” even while ad rates are declining.

Next Big Thing for TWTR Stock?

The biggest takeaway from the conference call may be that Twitter is becoming a TV company.

TWTR plans to participate in the TV “upfronts” next week, focused on things like the “Red Carpet” show it did before the recent Grammy Awards, which Dorsey said drew 5.1 million unique viewers. He emphasized the company’s relationship with big advertisers like Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD ), which he said is getting a good return on investment from Twitter video ads.

That is where the company’s investment is going, Dorsey said. “We will increase headcount in engineering and product design,” he said. “Audience growth, audience engagement and monetization are most important” to the company.

