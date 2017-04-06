Twitter Lite: Twitter Inc (TWTR) Debuts Leaner Version of Service

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) is launching a new version of its social media platform called Twitter Lite.

Twitter Lite is a leaner version of the social media service for customers with poor wireless connections. The service still includes all of the main features of Twitter, such as Tweets, Direct Messages, Trends and more, but handles it with less data.

Another major advantage of Twitter Lite is that it doesn’t take up much room on a mobile device. The new service isn’t actually an app to download, but is a special version of the company’s website for mobile browsers. This means it will only take up about 1MB of space on a mobile device.

This means that Twitter users that are hoping to use Twitter Lite will need a web browser on their mobile devices, which shouldn’t be a problem. The new way to access Twitter is available for tablets and smartphones. Computer users can also choose to use it if they are looking for a version of the service that looks a little cleaner.

Twitter Lite also has a new data saver mode. Selecting this option will blur images and videos so that they don’t automatically load. Users can tap on Tweets with videos and images to see the media. The social media company estimates that this will help reduce data consumption by as much as 70%.

Twitter Lite also has special features when used with modern versions of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) mobile Chrome browser. This includes sending push notifications to users throughout the day to keep them up to date with what is happening on Twitter.

TWTR stock was down slightly as of Thursday afternoon.