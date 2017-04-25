Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock: Don’t Buy the Earnings Hype

Since I last checked in with Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) back in early April, sentiment has been on the rise in the financial media. Under Armour’s distribution deals with Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) and DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW ) have attracted quite a bit of headline attention, giving some investors hope that UAA stock could turn things around.

But I think the media is giving too much credit to these deals, especially with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) ramping up competition.

As a result, this recent bout of optimism for UAA stock could have bearish consequences in the wake of Thursday’s first-quarter earnings report.

Why UAA Stock Is Doomed (For Now)

The fuel driving the distribution-deal narrative is that UAA should be able to once again expand its market share after rolling out shoes and athletic wear to more retail locations. But Under Armour has been in Kohl’s stores since February, and we saw how badly guidance from the company’s prior trip to the earnings confessional played out.

Under Armour will hit DSW stores in time for the back-to-school rush, but Under Armour will face the same challenges there as it did in Kohl’s, namely, Nike and Adidas have already established shelf space and market share at these locations. What’s more, Nike is apparently back with a vengeance in terms of athletic styling and pricing competition, and Adidas remains the retro styling king heading into the summer season.

That doesn’t leave much room for a floundering Under Armour, which is still trying to recover market share after tying itself too closely to the athleisure trend.

In fact, Wall Street’s earnings expectations for Under Armour have been in freefall for the past two months. At the beginning of the year, the consensus was looking for first-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share, flat with year-ago results (not a good starting point). But those expectations have come down steadily since, and expectations now rest at a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue expected to rise a mere 5.9% to $1.11 billion.

What’s more, analysts are showing considerable doubts when it comes to UAA stock’s prospects. According to Oppenheimer:

“We think there’s a good chance company guides down 2Q17 sales, back-half loading ’17; assuming new distribution (KSS & DSW) contributes $130 million–$150 million in ’17 sales implies core business up HSD to hit consensus.”

Currently, Oppenheimer is among the 25 brokerage firms currently rating UAA stock a “hold” or worse with an “underperform” rating. Only eight analysts have doled out “buy” ratings on UAA shares, according to Thomson/First Call. The 12-month consensus price target rests just 14.9% above the shares at $22.35.

Options traders, however, appear to be quite bullish on UAA stock. Currently, the 28 April put/call OI ratio comes in at 0.52, with calls nearly doubling puts among options most affected by this week’s quarterly report. That said, with short interest accounting for nearly 13% of UAA’s total float, these calls may be more about hedging bearish positions than actual bets that the shares will rally.



Click to Enlarge Overall, 28 April implieds are pricing in a post-earnings move of about 9% for UAA stock. This places the upper bound at $21.25, with the lower bound arriving at $17.75.

Technically, $20 remains a significant hurdle for UAA stock, with the shares 50-day moving average currently perched in the region. It would take a rather positive report to overcome this resistance.

Near-term support at $19 is thin, however, and a breach here could send UAA toward $17.50 in a hurry.

Next Page