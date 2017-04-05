Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Is Headed to the Teens After Earnings

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) has risen to prominence during the past couple of years amid a health fashion trend dubbed “athleisure.” That trend died in mid-2016, with trend analysts dubbing denim “the new black.” Unfortunately for UAA stock traders, Under Armour hasn’t been able to adapt fast enough to this abrupt shift in fashion.

Like Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ), Under Armour has been scrambling to rid itself of a glut in athletic fashion apparel and refocus its brand on its core business.

We saw what happened to LULU stock following the company’s last quarterly report, as well as the beating that UAA stock has taken during the company’s last two trips to the earnings confessional. Is there any reason to believe that the first-quarter report from Under Armour will be any different?

From a contrarian standpoint, the sentiment and technical backdrops say “No.”

Before we dive into the analysis, let’s look at the numbers Wall Street is expecting Under Armour to put up. Currently, analysts are looking for a loss of three cents per share, down from a profit of four cents per share last year.

Revenue is expected to rise a mere 5.9% to $1.11 billion. While Under Armour has yet to set a date, the company should release its first-quarter figures around the first week of May.

Click to Enlarge Turning to the technicals, Under Armour is down more than 30% so far in 2017, with most of those losses coming shortly after Under Armour’s last quarterly earnings release. Outside of that report, UA has been nearly pinned to the $20 region, though resistance is descending quickly into the area in the form of UAA stock’s 50-day moving average.

Despite this poor price action, analysts remain upbeat on Under Armour. According to Thomson/First Call, 13 of the 33 analysts following UAA stock rate the shares a “buy” or better. Given its poor fundamentals and technicals, I would expect a much higher degree of bearish sentiment here. But there is room for things to go south, as the 12-month consensus price target rests just overhead at $22.52, and a poor earnings showing could lead to valuation downgrades.

