United Continental Holdings, Inc. Stock Could Drop by Double Digits (UAL)

You’ve probably already seen the video: Airport security yanked doctor David Dao off of Louisville-bound United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) Flight 3411 after an overbooking prevented a United standby crew from seating. After offering $800 to take a later flight, with no takers, the crew selected passengers at random to deplane. Dao refused and was violently removed, hitting his face on an armrest.

Source: Shutterstock

The incident, caught on cell phone camera of course, has already spawned a series of internet memes and has become a full-blown PR disaster for United — and a blow to UAL stock that, while seemingly small, could trigger a much larger move lower. More on that in a moment.

The virtue signaling is real, with United cardholders shredding their cards on Twitter while mimicking management labeling the incident a “re-accommodation” of Dao.

UAL shares are tumbling in response, and CEO Oscar Munoz has yet to issue a real, heartfelt apology possibly on fears of fueling a lawsuit. The irony is thick, as Munoz was named U.S. Communicator of the Year by PRWeek magazine last month.

The incident has also struck a chord with Americans frustrated by the quality of air travel and corporate indifference in general, with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos the top trending topic on Twitter. Users are suggesting slogans like “no enough seating, prepare for a beating.”

The incident is getting a lot of attention in China, given Dao’s nationality. China is one of United’s most important growth markets.

Watch the UAL Stock Chart

As mentioned before, United shares are only a little more than 2% lower in Tuesday’s trade, which doesn’t sound like much. However, shares are testing below their 20-day moving average and look set for a return to the March lows near $65.

If the outcry continues at full heat (keep an eye on China on this front), a drop all the way down to United’s 200-day moving average isn’t out of the question. If so, that would be a roughly 13% loss in UAL stock from here.

United’s underlying trends are solid: Cowen recently upgraded the stock on March traffic results and updated financial guidance. And the company will have a chance to show off any other operational strengths when it reports earnings April 17 after the close. (Analysts are looking for earnings of 34 cents per share on revenues of $8.3 billion.)

However, the fallout from the negative publicity is just beginning. This could get a lot uglier for UAL before it gets better.

Anthony Mirhaydari is founder of the Edge (ETFs) and Edge Pro (Options) investment advisory newsletters. Free two- and four-week trial offers have been extended to InvestorPlace readers.