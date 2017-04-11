United Continental Won’t Pay for Its All-Time PR Fail (UAL)

It’s not a secret that airlines’ standards of service are persistently slumping and their propinquity to make life miserable for passengers is on the rise. Last month, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) barred two young ladies from boarding a plane because they were wearing yoga pants (an admittedly debatable matter, but not a fight worth picking). And in January, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) was forced to cancel hundreds of flights when its aging computer system failed and took a while to restore.

By and large though, owners of DAL and UAL stock didn’t sweat it too much, nor did consumers grumble for very long. For better or for worse, embarrassing stumbles and bad judgment calls are just a part of life, and nobody expects perfection.

Most people do live a “forgive and forget” lifestyle.

Sometimes though, a company — an airline — makes a decision that leaves the world wondering “What in the heck were you thinking?” On Sunday, United Airlines made such a mistake — one big enough that UAL shareholders might be having second thoughts about the future of their stake.

Being Right Wasn’t Worth This

On the off-chance you’ve not heard, on Sunday afternoon, United Airlines asked police officers employed by the Chicago Aviation Department to remove a man from a plan bound from Chicago to Louisville. The officers (at least one of them) obliged in a way that could only be described as extreme. He dragged the man, reportedly a physician, from his seat in the back half of the plane all the way out of the aircraft — shirt pulled over his head the whole way.

The incident was captured as a video by several other smartphone-wielding passengers, which of course went viral on the web a few minutes later.

In addition to the normal amount of social outcry you’d expect, Chinese social media is also in an uproar, as state-run media have said the man was of Chinese descent.

The circumstances behind the debacle are difficult to debate. On the one hand, United Airlines has the right to boot people from an overbooked plane. It’s not an unusual practice to overbook a plane, knowing more often than not some passengers fail to show up for a flight. It’s annoying, but it helps keep the price of airfares low. All airlines also generously compensate bumped passengers for the inconvenience. Aside from arranging for new flights, United offered $400 to passengers on this particular flight if they would give up their seat, plus the cost of accommodations and meals, if necessary.

On the other hand, United Airlines put themselves into this troubling situation simply because of poor planning, then handled the matter in the worst way possible.

The first questionable inexplicable aspect of the incident is that United wasn’t making room for four passengers because it had overbooked passengers. It was looking to kick four people off the plane to make room for four employees that needed to get to Louisville to crew a flight leaving from that destination.

The company’s poor scheduling and staffing management became a customer’s problem.

The other shocking element of the story to some degree isn’t United Airline’s fault, but to some degree is.

