United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock Is Good ... For Dividends?

Let’s just say, this hasn’t exactly been United Continental Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: UAL ) week. We’ve all seen the video of United forcefully dragging a doctor off of one of its flights so its own employees could catch a flight home. Moreover, we’ve all seen the non-response from the company in the wake of the scandal. As the world expresses its collective outrage via protests, nasty tweets and some good old fashioned trolling, UAL stock has imploded.

United Continental tanked nearly 7% in the wake of the incident.

But that kind of drop should make some investors pretty excited. Especially those looking for future income.

The Potential for UAL Stock

When you’re looking for dividend stocks, odds are major airlines aren’t exactly at the top of your list. After all, this is the sector that has a moniker of being a “destructor of capital.” Bankruptcies, sinking stock prices and major losses have plagued many of the top carriers for what seems like decades.

But that was then, and this is now. Today, airlines like Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ) are profit machines. Even better is that they are handing back to those profits in a big way.

The reason why is simple. One of their main costs is basically non-existent at this point.

As prices for crude oil have cratered, so too has the cost of jet fuel. It’s the number one cost for the major airlines. And oil prices have risen in recent months — they are nowhere near as high as $100 per barrel reached just a few years ago. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a gallon of jet fuel only costs around $1.56. Back in 2013, they were paying an excess of $3 per gallon. That’s a huge difference and means some big things for the bottom line of airlines.

Moreover, many of the fees enacted during the time of high oil prices haven’t gone away. We’re still paying excess baggage fees, our drinks/snacks on board and even for pillows.

That has made the major airlines hugely profitable. And when you add in that ticket sales and air traffic has recovered since the recession, that really puts the wind beneath the airlines’ wings.

With multiple years worth of big-time profits behind them, the airline stocks have started to do something they haven’t done in decades — pay meaningful dividends. Thanks to their higher margins, the airline stocks managed to return more than $10 billion back to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in 2015. And they’ve continued to raise their payouts last year as cash flows continue to be robust.

Stocks like DAL and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK ) yield nearly 2%.

United Continental Will Follow

For United Continental, the dividend story is just getting started. Despite the recent mishap, UAL is pretty darn profitable. For all of 2016, the company reported full-year net income of $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share of $6.85. That’s right. Not only was an airline stock making money, but it made billions of dollars. This was simply the best performance in United’s history.

