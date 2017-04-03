Why United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock Isn’t Better Than Copa

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ), like most airlines in recent years, has delivered handsome returns for shareholders. Up 26.9% on an annualized basis over the last five years through Mar. 23, the bull market for UAL stock and other airline stocks is beginning to look a little tired.

Source: Shutterstock

InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn recently called United Airlines stock the worst airline stock you can buy, pointing readers to better-operated airlines like Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK ) or Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ).

He has a point.

The Downside to United Airlines

Why buy UAL stock when you can own an airline like Southwest that has less debt and better margins? Conservative investors are wise to take up his recommendation. However, those who like a little spice with their airline investing might want to consider United Airlines’ Latin American partner — Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA ).

Copa is based in Panama City, Panama, perfectly situated between North and South America. Efficiently run, the currency/economic issues facing Latin America over the last couple of years really took the steam out of its stock, a fact I’m painfully aware of.

In December 2013, I wrote an article entitled, The 5 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 20 Years. Unfortunately, I recommended CPA stock near its all-time high of $162.83, whereupon it proceeded to spiral downward to as low as $41 in September 2015. It has since recovered a chunk of those losses, but still has a negative annual total return of 10.2%. I expect those returns to turn positive on annual basis by 2018.

The 5 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 20 Years – Dec. 12/2013 to Mar. 23/2017

Company Annualized Total Return Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) 0.80% Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) 34.9% Copa Holdings -10.2% SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) 19.5% Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) 27.9% Overall 17.3% SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) 8.8%



Why Do I Like Copa and Not UAL Stock?

There’s not one thing I can put my finger on that screams buy one over the other. However, Latin America is expected to see GDP growth in 2017 of 1.5%, its best showing since 2013. Panama is the fastest-growing economy in Latin America; projected GDP growth in 2017 is 6.4%, a continuation of a multi-year economic boom in its home country.

It has 71 737-Max’s on order with the first to arrive in 2018. Its fleet is already young with an average age of seven years and heading lower on the delivery of the new planes.

That will help lower fuel costs and increase margins. Copa management estimate cost reduction initiatives like this will add 100 basis points to its EBIT margin in 2017; other strategies including the recovery of the Latin American economies should add another 10 percentage points to its EBIT margins by 2019.

Earnings drive share prices higher.

Next Page