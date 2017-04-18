Vera Bradley to Design Medical Uniforms and Health Care Accessories

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA ) announced that it will be joining the medical clothing and accessories business.

The company unveiled a new line of products that will include medical uniforms, as well as health care accessories. These are designed for female health care professionals.

The CEO of Vera Bradley notes that this marks a venture into new territory for the company as it will enter an industry that is worth roughly $1.8 billion in the U.S. alone.

Nearly 20% of Vera Bradley customers work in the health care industry, according to a poll by the company. The line will consist of uniforms, tote bags and ID badge holders, and it is slated to roll out on spring 2018.

“We are delighted that we will be able to offer beautiful apparel and accessories solutions not only to these existing customers but to introduce Vera Bradley to thousands of other medical professionals as well,” said CEO Rob Wallstrom.

Vera Bradley added that it is in the business of offering apparel and accessories that serve as beauty solutions for people in a number of different industries and clothing categories.

“The products will be highly functional, contain technical materials and innovative construction techniques, and feature design lines and patterns that flatter a broad spectrum of silhouettes,” said Stephanie Lawrence, Vice President of Licensing of Vera Bradley.

VRA stock is up 0.3% Tuesday.