Oath?? Verizon Reveals New Name for AOL-Yahoo Merger

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) is planning a new company name for the AOL and Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) merger.

Once Verizon has successfully acquired Yahoo, it is planning to merge it with AOL to create a new company called “Oath”. Why it chose Oath as the name of the new company is still a mystery, but the new brand is expected to make its debut this summer.

A summer launch for Oath makes sense. Verizon is currently expecting to complete its acquisition of Yahoo by the end of its second quarter, which will be on April 24, 2017. The deal has VZ obtaining YHOO’s search, mail, content and advertising businesses. It won’t be obtaining Yahoo Japan or the company’s stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ).

Tim Armstrong, the CEO of AOL, has also confirmed that the company is going to use Oath as its new name once the merger complete. He mentioned this in a post on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) while urging followers to “#TakeTheOath” this summer, reports Business Insider.

The Yahoo name will likely still continue to exist under Oath. In his Tweet, Armstrong said that Oath will be made up of more than 20 brands. This likely means that users can still expect to use Yahoo’s Mail, Search and News services under those names.

Reports claim that Oath will be led by Armstrong once the deal is completed. Also, Yahoo CEO will reportedly not be involved in the new company, MarketWatch notes.