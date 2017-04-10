Victoria Beckham’s Target Line Sells Out in Under 24 Hours

Victoria Beckham’s clothing line for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) has sold out in under 24 hours.

The Victoria Beckham clothing line at Target was designed to bring cheap, but fashionable, options to women and kids. However, those that don’t already have some items from the line are currently out of luck.

Those that are desperate to get their hands on some of the products from the Victoria Beckham Target line still have some hope. Resellers are already putting the items up for sale on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ), but are charging more than double the retail price for some of the products.

The Victoria Beckham line includes some 150 items for kids and adults. The line also offers a wide variety of sizing options in an attempt to appeal to more women. It went up for sale on Sunday and didn’t last very long before being sold out, reports Metro.

Some fans of Victoria Beckham were frustrated by technical glitches on target Corporation’s website that kept them from being able to purchase products from the line. Beckham responded to these complaints via Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

“I am overwhelmed by your response to my #VBxTarget collaboration launch! Thank you for your patience and sorry for any frustration! x VB,” Beckham said in a statement obtained by Mirror.

Beckham also said that she was happy to be able to design a clothing line for a variety of women. The line includes clothing that goes up to size 26.

TGT stock was up 1% as of Monday afternoon.