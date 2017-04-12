Walmart Pickup Discount: How Much Can You Save Picking Up Your Online Order In-Store?

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is going to start offering a Walmart Pickup Discount to customers ordering online.

Customers that chose to order products from the retailer online and pick them up at a physical store will get a Walmart Pickup Discount. This option will go into effect on April 19 for about 10,000 items. The items available for the discount will be ones only available through online orders.

Walmart says that it is planning to expand the Walmart Pickup Discount to more than 1 million of its most popular items by the end of June. WMT is able to discount the items because it saves on shipping by not sending the products directly to customers.

The Walmart Pickup Discount was announced by Marc Lore, the President and CEO of its U.S. eCommerce division, in a blog post. The new option for customers are the company’s latest efforts to pull shoppers away from rival Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Lore has listed out some of the items that will be available for the Walmart Pickup Discount and how much customers will save on them. Here are the items from that list.